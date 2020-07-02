In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tony Finau hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Finau finished his round tied for 21st at 3 under Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under, Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under, and Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Stallings, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Tony Finau got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tony Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Finau's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 12th, Finau chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Finau hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Finau chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Finau's 152 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.