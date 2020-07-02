Tom Lewis hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Lewis hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 12th, Lewis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lewis to even for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Lewis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Lewis had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Lewis chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Lewis chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 3 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Lewis chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 4 under for the round.