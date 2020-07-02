Tom Hoge hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 82nd at 1 over; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Emiliano Grillo and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, Richy Werenski, James Hahn, and Lucas Glover are tied for 5th at 5 under.

At the 453-yard par-4 second, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

Hoge stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 167-yard par-3 fifth. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hoge hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Hoge hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hoge's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 17th, Hoge hit his 106 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.