Tim Wilkinson shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tim Wilkinson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
Wilkinson got a double bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wilkinson to 2 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Wilkinson hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Wilkinson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wilkinson at 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Wilkinson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wilkinson to 2 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Wilkinson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.
