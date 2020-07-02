Ted Potter, Jr. hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Potter, Jr. had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Potter, Jr. chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Potter, Jr.'s 145 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Potter, Jr. had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Potter, Jr. to 5 under for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 first, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 4 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Potter, Jr.'s his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

At the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Potter, Jr. got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Potter, Jr. hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 4 under for the round.