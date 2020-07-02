Talor Gooch hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to even for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Gooch reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Gooch's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Gooch's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 6 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Gooch had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 4 over for the round.