-
-
Sungjae Im comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Sungjae Im birdies No. 7 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 7th hole.
Sungjae Im hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Im finished his round tied for 31st at 2 under Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under, Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under, and Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Stallings, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 459-yard par-4 12th, Sungjae Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sungjae Im to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to even for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to even-par for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Im hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.