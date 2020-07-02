-
Steve Stricker shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Steve Stricker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Stricker had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Stricker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Stricker at 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Stricker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stricker to 3 under for the round.
Stricker his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stricker to 2 under for the round.
