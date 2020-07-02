-
-
Si Woo Kim shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
Kim got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Kim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 220 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.