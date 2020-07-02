-
Shawn Stefani shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Shawn Stefani hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Stefani reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stefani to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stefani had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Stefani to even for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stefani reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stefani to 1 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Stefani hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stefani to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Stefani reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stefani to 3 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Stefani chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stefani to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Stefani's 168 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Stefani to 3 under for the round.
