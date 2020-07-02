-
Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Seung-Yul Noh in the first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Seung-Yul Noh hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the par-4 10th, Seung-Yul Noh's 115 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seung-Yul Noh to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Noh had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 3 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Noh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noh to 4 under for the round.
