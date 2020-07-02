Sepp Straka hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

After a 336 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Straka chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

Straka hit his tee shot 312 yards to the fairway bunker on the 461-yard par-4 sixth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Straka hit his 236 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Straka had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Straka hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Straka's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.