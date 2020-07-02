Sebastián Muñoz hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Muñoz had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Muñoz's 164 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Muñoz hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Muñoz had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.