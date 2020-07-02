Sebastian Cappelen hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Cappelen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Cappelen had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cappelen to even for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Cappelen hit his 89 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cappelen to 2 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Cappelen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cappelen hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his sixth shot, rolling a one-putt triple bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th. This moved Cappelen to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Cappelen's 81 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Cappelen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cappelen to even-par for the round.