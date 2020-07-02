-
Seamus Power putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Seamus Power hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.
On the par-4 13th, Seamus Power's 117 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.
After a 350 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Power chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fourth, Power hit his 110 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Power chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.
