In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scottie Scheffler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round in 114th at 7 over; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin, Emiliano Grillo, and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, Chase Seiffert, Richy Werenski, Lucas Glover, and James Hahn are tied for 6th at 5 under.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Scheffler's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Scheffler got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Scheffler to 7 over for the round.