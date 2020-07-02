Scott Stallings hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 1st at 7 under with Doc Redman; Emiliano Grillo and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Chris Kirk, Lucas Glover, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Stallings had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 second, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Stallings's 97 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Stallings missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Stallings chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Stallings had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 7 under for the round.