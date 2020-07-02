-
Scott Harrington shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Harrington hit 9 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 37th at 1 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Cameron Tringale, Chris Kirk, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Harrington hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Harrington at even-par for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
