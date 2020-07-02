In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Brown hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Brown hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Brown got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Brown to even-par for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Brown hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Brown's 80 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.

Brown got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brown to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.

Brown hit his tee at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Brown to 4 under for the round.