Sam Ryder hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Ryder had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Ryder's 89 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Ryder had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 5 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 4 under for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 3 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Ryder hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.