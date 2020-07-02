In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sam Burns hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under, Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under, and Cameron Tringale, Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Stallings, and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Burns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Burns chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Burns's 85 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Burns had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Burns got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Burns to 2 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Burns hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Burns's 131 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.