In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sahith Theegala hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 10th, Theegala's 120 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Theegala hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 12th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Theegala had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to even for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Theegala hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Theegala at 1 over for the round.