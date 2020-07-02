-
-
Ryan Brehm comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
Ryan Brehm hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.
After a tee shot at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, Ryan Brehm missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Ryan Brehm to even for the round.
At the 459-yard par-4 12th, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Brehm's tee shot went 141 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Brehm chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brehm to 2 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.
Brehm hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 552-yard par-5 seventh. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.