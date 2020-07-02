-
Ryan Blaum shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Blaum birdies No. 14 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan Blaum makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan Blaum hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Blaum reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blaum to 1 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Blaum's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Blaum hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th. This moved Blaum to even-par for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Blaum reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blaum to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Blaum's 175 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blaum to 2 under for the round.
