  • Ryan Blaum shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan Blaum makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Ryan Blaum birdies No. 14 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan Blaum makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.