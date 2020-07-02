-
Ryan Armour shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan Armour hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 21st at 3 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Cameron Tringale, Chris Kirk, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Armour hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Armour got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Armour to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Armour's 114 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Armour hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Armour to 2 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Armour chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.
