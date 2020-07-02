In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Russell Knox hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Knox finished his round tied for 29th at 2 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; Emiliano Grillo, Scott Stallings, and Peter Malnati are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Lucas Glover, Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Chris Kirk, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 5 under.

At the 453-yard par-4 second, Russell Knox got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Russell Knox to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Knox's 74 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Knox hit an approach shot from 167 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Knox's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Knox hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Knox had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.