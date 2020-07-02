-
Rory Sabbatini shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
Rory Sabbatini hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 95th at 4 over; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Emiliano Grillo and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Chris Kirk, Lucas Glover, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Sabbatini had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, Sabbatini missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.
At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 4 over for the round.
