Roger Sloan shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Roger Sloan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 65th at even par; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin, Emiliano Grillo, and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, Chase Seiffert, Richy Werenski, Lucas Glover, and James Hahn are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Sloan had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, Sloan missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to even for the round.
On the par-4 third, Sloan's 85 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Sloan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.
