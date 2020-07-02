-
Roberto Castro shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Roberto Castro hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Castro's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Castro got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Castro to 2 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Castro reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Castro to 1 over for the round.
