Robert Streb finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Robert Streb hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 71st at even par; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Emiliano Grillo and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chase Seiffert, Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Richy Werenski, Lucas Glover, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Streb's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Streb got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Streb hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Streb to 2 over for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Streb's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.
