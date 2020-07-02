-
Robby Shelton shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Robby Shelton hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 over; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Cameron Tringale, Chris Kirk, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Shelton's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Shelton got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 2 over for the round.
Shelton's tee shot went 254 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th. This moved Shelton to 3 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 2 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.
