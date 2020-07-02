-
Rob Oppenheim shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rob Oppenheim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Oppenheim hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to even for the round.
Oppenheim got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to even-par for the round.
