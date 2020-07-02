-
-
Ricky Barnes shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Ricky Barnes sinks long eagle putt at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ricky Barnes sinks a 37-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 14th hole.
Ricky Barnes hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
On the 453-yard par-4 second, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 1 over for the round.
Barnes got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 2 over for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Barnes's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 37-foot putt for eagle. This put Barnes at 1 over for the round.
At the 577-yard par-5 17th, Barnes got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Barnes to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.