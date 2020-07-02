Rickie Fowler hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Lucas Glover, Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, and Chris Kirk; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Scott Stallings, and Peter Malnati are tied for 2nd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Fowler had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Fowler's 154 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Fowler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Fowler had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Fowler's 80 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fowler to 5 under for the round.