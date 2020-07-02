In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Richy Werenski hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werenski finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, and Lucas Glover; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Emiliano Grillo and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Richy Werenski chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Richy Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Werenski's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Werenski's 98 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Werenski had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Werenski's 162 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Werenski to 5 under for the round.