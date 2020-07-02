-
-
Rhein Gibson shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
Rhein Gibson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Gibson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to even for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Gibson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Gibson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gibson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Gibson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gibson to 3 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Gibson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 4 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Gibson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.