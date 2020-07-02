Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Cabrera Bello had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Cabrera Bello's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Cabrera Bello went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to even for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Cabrera Bello's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Cabrera Bello's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.