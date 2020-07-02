In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Peter Uihlein hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

Uihlein got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Uihlein's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to even-par for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Uihlein hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Uihlein's 121 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Uihlein got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Uihlein's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 12th, Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

Uihlein got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Uihlein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Uihlein to even-par for the round.