Peter Malnati delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the first at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Peter Malnati hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Malnati finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Emiliano Grillo; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Chris Kirk, Lucas Glover, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Peter Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Malnati reached the green in 2 and rolled a 54-foot putt for birdie. This put Malnati at 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Malnati had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 5 under for the round.
