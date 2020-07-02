In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Peter Kuest hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

After a 340 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Kuest chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuest to 1 under for the round.

After a 347 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Kuest chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuest to 2 under for the round.

Kuest got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuest to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kuest chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kuest to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Kuest's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Kuest hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Kuest to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Kuest had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuest to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Kuest reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kuest to 3 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Kuest had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kuest to 1 under for the round.