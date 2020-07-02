Patton Kizzire hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 44th at 1 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; Emiliano Grillo, Scott Stallings, and Peter Malnati are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Lucas Glover, Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Chris Kirk, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 5 under.

At the 393-yard par-4 third, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Kizzire had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire missed the green on his first shot on the 233-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 16th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 under for the round.