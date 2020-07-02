-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
Patrick Rodgers hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rodgers had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
After a 241 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to even for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Rodgers's 159 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Rodgers hit his 153 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
