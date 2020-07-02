-
-
Patrick Reed rebounds from poor front in first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Patrick Reed makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patrick Reed hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Patrick Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Reed hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Reed to 1 under for the round.
Reed got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to even-par for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Reed's tee shot went 221 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Reed's 112 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.