In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Pat Perez hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Perez finished his round tied for 9th at 4 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Cameron Tringale, Chris Kirk, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Pat Perez hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pat Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Perez's 145 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Perez had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Perez's 130 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 5 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Perez's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.