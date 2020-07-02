-
Nelson Ledesma shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nelson Ledesma hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ledesma finished his round tied for 104th at 1 over; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Emiliano Grillo and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Richy Werenski, James Hahn, Lucas Glover, Chris Kirk, Chase Seiffert, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Ledesma's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Ledesma reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ledesma to even-par for the round.
Ledesma got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ledesma to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Ledesma's 99 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to even for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Ledesma hit his 78 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Ledesma had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ledesma to 1 over for the round.
