Nate Lashley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 44th at 1 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; Emiliano Grillo, Scott Stallings, and Peter Malnati are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Chris Kirk, Lucas Glover, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Lashley had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to even for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to even-par for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Lashley's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Lashley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even for the round.

Lashley missed the green on his first shot on the 207-yard par-3 18th but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.