  • Nate Lashley shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nate Lashley holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 9th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Nate Lashley holes out from bunker at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nate Lashley holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 9th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.