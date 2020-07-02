-
Michael Thompson shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Thompson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Thompson's 107 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Thompson's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Thompson had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
