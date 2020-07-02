-
Michael Kim shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Michael Kim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 64th at 1 over; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Cameron Tringale, Chris Kirk, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Kim's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Kim's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
