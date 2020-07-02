Michael Gligic hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Gligic finished his round tied for 76th at even par; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Emiliano Grillo and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Lucas Glover, Richy Werenski, Chris Kirk, Chase Seiffert, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a 329 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Gligic chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

At the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Gligic to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gligic had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gligic hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Gligic's 145 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Gligic hit his next shot to the green and three putted for a bogey on par-5 14th. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to even for the round.