Michael Gellerman shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Michael Gellerman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Gellerman's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Gellerman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gellerman to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 first, Gellerman's 96 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Gellerman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 3 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Gellerman hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 4 under for the round.
